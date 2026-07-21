Expect Stellar Blade to be released fairly soon on Switch 2

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During the so-called not-E3 in June, Nintendo also took the opportunity to host its own event featuring a major Nintendo Direct. One of the games showcased at the time was a Switch 2 version of Korean developer Shift Up's acclaimed and best-selling Stellar Blade.

At the time, we didn't learn anything about its release date, but it was at least confirmed that it would launch later this year. Now, however, it seems that things are moving forward and a release is drawing near, as Neogaf users have noticed that Stellar Blade has just received an ESRB age rating, a sure sign that the premiere is on the horizon.

As expected, the game received a Mature rating, and it appears there won't be any censorship on Nintendo's console, something that unfortunately affected the Switch 2 version of Dispatch earlier this year. In the justification for the age rating, we can read:

"Blood-splatter effects occur frequently as enemy creatures are slashed and dismembered. Some cutscenes and battle sequences depict close-up images of impalement, dismemberment, and decapitation. The game depicts some female characters in revealing costumes (e.g., deep cleavage; skintight, flesh-toned body suits), with breasts that jiggle during combat."

Long story short... excessive violence, some scantily clad women, and jiggling breasts. In other words, exactly the Stellar Blade we are familiar with. We'll keep you posted when we hear more about the release date, but it seems like Shift Up is eager to get the game out before Grand Theft Auto VI cleans up the competition.