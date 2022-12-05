Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Expect Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at The Game Awards

EA just updated the Twitter profile with a few days left to the event.

Respawn Entertainment and EA confirmed in May that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would get a sequel next year called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. A lot of insiders and leaks points towards a release during the first half of the year, but so far we haven't really seen anything from the game except from a teaser video.

Fortunately, it seems like this will change this week as EA all of a sudden has updated the game's Twitter profile with both a new banner and logo. While nothing is confirmed, the preparations is suspiciously close to The Game Awards, which airs on 01:30 on Friday this week.

We'd say the chances of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor being at the show are pretty good...

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

