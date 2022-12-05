Expect Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at The Game Awards

HQ

Respawn Entertainment and EA confirmed in May that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would get a sequel next year called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. A lot of insiders and leaks points towards a release during the first half of the year, but so far we haven't really seen anything from the game except from a teaser video.

Fortunately, it seems like this will change this week as EA all of a sudden has updated the game's Twitter profile with both a new banner and logo. While nothing is confirmed, the preparations is suspiciously close to The Game Awards, which airs on 01:30 on Friday this week.

We'd say the chances of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor being at the show are pretty good...