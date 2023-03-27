Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ghost of Tsushima

Expect spectacular visuals from the Ghost of Tsushima movie

Director says he will "not only live up to but exceed what the game has done with its visuals".

HQ

There has been a lot of talk about The Last of Us lately and the series barely ended before the speculations and rumors about season two started. But let's not forget that Sony has several other movies and TV series under production, based on other brands as well. One of these is Ghost of Tsushima, led by John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

In an interview withDiscussing Films, he talks about the project and his thoughts on its spectacular visual style:

"Ghost of Tsushima is a really interesting story if you really dive into the tale of Jin Sakai and what the movie is really about. And you tie him to these amazing visuals. You can already tell from the John Wick films that I love color and I love composition. To really try and not only live up to but exceed what the game has done with its visuals is completely fascinating to me. So that's something we're currently researching and working on. Like, how can you push the color palette? How can you bring that world to life in a very realistic and grounded way?"

How good do you think the chances are to recreate the style of Ghost of Tsushima in a movie?

Ghost of Tsushima

