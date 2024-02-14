Expect Sony to increase their PC efforts going forward

HQ

Although there is much for Sony to be happy about such as high sales of the PlayStation 5, they still have some dark clouds in front of them right now. As we wrote about earlier today, profits are falling despite the number of PlayStation 5 players growing, and Sony also says they will also miss its target for this financial year with four million fewer units sold than planned.

Profit was therefore an important point during Sony's presentation of the latest quarterly report this morning, where interim PlayStation chairman Hiroki Totoki said, among other things:

"But overall growth and sustainable profitability or increasing margin, how will that translate to these goals? I don't think people understand that deeply. I think that is the problem of the organization."

It turns out that Totoki has been thinking about this a lot lately, and he has concluded that an increased focus on PC is needed (via Genki_JPN on X):

"In the past, we wanted to popularize console and the 1st party titles' main purpose was to make the console popular. It is true, but there is a synergy to it. So if you have strong first party content, not only with our console but also other platforms like computers, 1st party can be grown with multiplatform and that can help operating profit to improve. So that is another one we want to proactively work on.

I personally think there are opportunities out there for improvement of margins, so I would like to go aggressive in improving our margin performance."

In this way, he wants to "aggressively" improve Sony's margins, which probably means a major increased focus on PC, likely with simultaneous releases as they did last week with Helldivers II. As we reported earlier today, Totoki also said that Sony will continue producing "high-quality works and developing live-service games", which may indicate that live service is also seen as a key to achieving higher profits for Sony.

Thanks Metro