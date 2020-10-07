Expect some very Japanese mini-games in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

You're watching Advertisements

There has never been a shortage of fun mini-games in the Yakuza series, and judging from the latest trailer, Yakuza: Like a Dragon won't disappoint in that department when it launches on November 10 for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X (there's also a Playstation version coming in March).

This new adventure takes place in Yokohama with a new protagonist, and amongst other things, we can look forward to activities such as karaoke, which is a staple in this series, and racing in Dragon Kart, as well as many other weird things.

We can safely say that there won't be a shortage of crazy Japanese humour in this adventure. Check it out for yourself in the trailer attached above.