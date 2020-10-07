English
Follow us
news
Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Expect some very Japanese mini-games in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The next entry in the long-running crime saga is going to offer an assortment of in-game distractions.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

There has never been a shortage of fun mini-games in the Yakuza series, and judging from the latest trailer, Yakuza: Like a Dragon won't disappoint in that department when it launches on November 10 for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X (there's also a Playstation version coming in March).

This new adventure takes place in Yokohama with a new protagonist, and amongst other things, we can look forward to activities such as karaoke, which is a staple in this series, and racing in Dragon Kart, as well as many other weird things.

We can safely say that there won't be a shortage of crazy Japanese humour in this adventure. Check it out for yourself in the trailer attached above.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy