Expect some next-gen announcements before E3's planned date

When 2020 began, it looked like we were entering one of those unforgettable years for video games enthusiasts. The blooming of a new generation preceded by great shows. Shortly after, Sony PlayStation stepped back for E3 2020, the main question was where and when Sony would then introduce the PS5. But now, in the coronavirus era, all we thought we knew for certain is up in the air. In the midst of uncertainty, the good news is that the wait for new hardware revelations may be shorter.

The always well-informed Daniel '@ZhugeEx' Ahmad, Senior Analyst at Niko Partners, tweeted that "the first proper next gen console/games showcase is much earlier too" than the E3 time frame. " Some are now much earlier, others much later. Some still during E3 week ofc", he knows and said without citing any source. But later he added a caveat about that information: "we are living through an unprecedented situation and this is the one time where external factors such as COVID-19 could actually change plans right at the last minute".

Sony was already handling its very own schedule but it's still unknown, while Microsoft's Phil Spencer committed to the E3 time frame. But there are tens of new games announcements at E3 and regular pre-shows, not just new hardware, so the likes of Bethesda, Nintendo, Warner Bros. Interactive, Square Enix and many other publishers need to find the right day to capture the attention of gamers and press.

When would you like it to happen?