Expect Silent Hill: Townfall to be shown tonight

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Both the media and fans seem to agree that Konami's return to the Silent Hill series has been a huge success, with both the critically acclaimed Silent Hill 2 Remake and the slightly more experimental Silent Hill f. And it looks like we'll be returning to that eerie world very soon.

Bluesky has reported that Silent Hill: Townfall has received a US age-rating just in time for tonight's Sony event, which is set to last an hour. The ESRB has assigned a 17+ (Mature) rating and notes in its justification that the game features everything from violence to jump scares and profanity:

"SILENT HILL: Townfall is rated M for Mature 17+ by the ESRB with Blood, Strong Language, and Violence. This is a survival-horror game in which players attempt to escape from a fictional island town in Scotland. From a first-person perspective, players explore locations, solve puzzles, and use various weapons (e.g., pistols, shotguns, axes) to defend against hostile creatures. Mutated creatures sometimes appear out of nowhere, lunging at players' character (i.e, jumpscares). Combat is highlighted by realistic gunfire and large blood-splatter effects, which can stain the surrounding area. Cutscenes include additional instances of violence and blood: a close-up depiction of a character stabbing a body; a man being eaten by a monster. The word "f**k" is heard in the game."

Age ratings usually mean that the release isn't too far off, and we can probably count on hearing more about it tonight at 22:00 BST/23:00 CEST.