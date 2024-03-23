Expect safer, less creative and well-tested IP for big-budget games in the future

HQ

During the last couple of years, many gamers have complained on the AAA-industry for only relying on sequels with proven formulas and not taking any risks, something that unfortunately often translates to less interesting games. Well, unfortunately, we should probably expect even more of this in the future.

Bloomberg reports that during Game Developers Conference in San Francisco that ended yesterday (Friday), several video game executives explicitly said that we should expect safer games in the future, as live service-titles are very expensive to develop and publishers are not willing to take big risks. Instead, we can expect games to more heavily rely on known franchises with well tested concepts.

Sadly, this also means less trying new things, which traditionally is how this business has grown in the past. The Bloomberg article fortunately also have quotes from developers that wants to break new ground, but unless big publishers are willing to fund it, we assume it will be hard to actually make this happen.

As every major publisher right now seems hellbent on delivering the next Minecraft, Fortnite, Robblox or Grand Theft Auto V, and thinks this is way more important than delivering well made singleplayer-games (which actually often perform really well commercially), we could actually see this somewhat dystopian future for games actually happen.

What do you think about all this?