Expect plenty of Asterix love for video games during the next five years

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All is being released in November for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. It's a classic beat 'em up with stunning 2D graphics, and by the look of it, something to look forward to for fans.

But it turns out there's more Asterix love coming as the French publisher Microids and Albert Rene Editions has now inked a five year deal that will spawn another three titles in "various video game genres". Stéphane Longeard, CEO of the publisher Microids, says this in the press release sent to Gamereactor:

"We are honored to perpetuate our relationship with Albert Rene Editions and explore even deeper the Asterix franchise in our video games. The renewed trust from the IP owner is a real delight. The teams at Microids and the development studios are hard at work to ensure the utmost fidelity to the franchise created by Uderzo and Goscinny and focus on crafting fun and highly enjoyable experiences to all gamers. We can't wait to start revealing more information about the three upcoming titles."

Are you looking forward to more Asterix love in the world of video games?