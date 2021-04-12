Expect "PlayStation's most popular franchises" to be released for smartphones

You're watching Advertisements

Job listings continue to be a gold mine for people who want to know what is happening in the world of video games. Just before the weekend, the analyst and insider Daniel Ahmad noted that Sony is currently hiring for Head of Mobile, a role that will expand PlayStation in the mobile market and adapt <"PlayStation's most popular franchises for mobile."

The ad reads:

"Do you want to lead the development and strategy of mobile gaming and help shape the future of gaming for a world-class studio? As Head of Mobile, you will own and develop the mobile games strategy for PlayStation Studios and help build a foundation for future growth opportunities. You will lead all aspects of the expansion of our game development from consoles and PCs to mobile & Live Services with a focus on successfully adapting PlayStation's most popular franchises for mobile. You will be responsible for building and scaling a team of mobile leaders and will serve as the Head of this new business unit within PlayStation Studios."

Recently Activision has taken steps towards a bigger smartphone presence, and it seems like Sony is about to follow suit. This isn't all that strange considering how popular games like Among Us, Call of Duty: Mobile, Fortnite and PUBG Mobile has become.

We wouldn't mind Gran Turismo, God of War and Uncharted for our smartphones. Do you have any favorites amongst Sony's "most popular franchises" in mind that you think would make a great mobile game?