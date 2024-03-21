Expect none stop stunt action in the upcoming The Fall Guy

HQ

When a film's leading protagonist is thematically a stuntman, you can probably expect the film in question to have a lot of action and stunts. We got a teaser of this in the first trailer for The Fall Guy, but this second trailer ramps up that level of action significantly laying the groundwork for a movie which must have had a monster stunt budget.

The film sees Ryan Gosling starring as a stuntman tasked with finding the lead actor on the film he's working on who has gone missing. This star, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is discovered to be wrapped up in all kinds of trouble, and soon after Gosling's hero gets dragged into the chaos, all as part of a favour for the director of the movie (Emily Blunt), who he just so happens to still be in love with.

Needless to say, The Fall Guy seems to have a bit of everything, and you can get another look at the David Leitch-directed film below, ahead of its arrival in cinemas on May 2, 2024.