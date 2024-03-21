English
The Fall Guy

Expect none stop stunt action in the upcoming The Fall Guy

The second trailer for the film confirms that we're in store for plenty of explosions, fights, and car chases this May.

When a film's leading protagonist is thematically a stuntman, you can probably expect the film in question to have a lot of action and stunts. We got a teaser of this in the first trailer for The Fall Guy, but this second trailer ramps up that level of action significantly laying the groundwork for a movie which must have had a monster stunt budget.

The film sees Ryan Gosling starring as a stuntman tasked with finding the lead actor on the film he's working on who has gone missing. This star, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is discovered to be wrapped up in all kinds of trouble, and soon after Gosling's hero gets dragged into the chaos, all as part of a favour for the director of the movie (Emily Blunt), who he just so happens to still be in love with.

Needless to say, The Fall Guy seems to have a bit of everything, and you can get another look at the David Leitch-directed film below, ahead of its arrival in cinemas on May 2, 2024.

The Fall Guy

