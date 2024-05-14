Expect Nintendo to continue supporting physical games

HQ

Digital games are growing rapidly and several major retailers around the world have reduced or even stopped selling physical games in stores. But of course there are still many people who don't think they own a game until they have a cartridge or disk in their hands.

So what will it be like in the future when Microsoft and Sony in particular have long since started releasing only digital consoles? Of course, we don't have an answer to that, but we do know that those who like physical games will have a friend in Nintendo next generation.

During the presentation of the latest Nintendo financial report, the company's chief executive Shuntaro Furukawa explained that they will continue to support physical games:

"Our objective is not to simply increase the share of digital sales, but to maximize overall game software sales, including sales of physical software. This policy will remain unchanged going forward."

Building consoles for physical games makes them both bigger and more expensive (as well as having more components that can break). What do you think, is it still right to continue to invest in physical games, or should Nintendo focus on a digital generation?