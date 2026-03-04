Expect news on Netflix's Assassin's Creed series "very soon"

HQ

We've actually been treated to a decent amount of news and information about Netflix's live-action Assassin's Creed gamble, with prior information on its Ancient Rome setting and its wider cast. But it seems like we won't have to wait much longer for even more news on the project.

In a recent brand update for the wider franchise, we're told that there will be information about the show being shared "very soon". Specifically, Ubisoft adds:

"Yes, it's been long in the making, but Assassin's Creed is taking the leap to a live-action series! You may have seen news about the cast lately, and we can't wait for you to discover more. Something tells us you won't have to wait very long."

As for what this could be is unclear but perhaps it's time to hear about the premiere window for the series or maybe even to see an early teaser trailer. Still, we're in very exciting times all the same.