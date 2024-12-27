Expect news about No Rest for the Wicked in January

HQ

No Rest for the Wicked is out in Early Access on PC, and after a rocky start, the game has gotten better and better through a series of updates. However, developers Moon Studios have been rather quiet lately, and it seems that they are quite aware of this.

Now Moon Studios has said in a post on Steam that news for No Rest for the Wicked is coming in January.

"We know we've been quiet - a lot has been happening for us at Moon Studios during this year, and we will finally be able to share all about it very soon! We will be kicking off 2025 with a new announcement in January and you can also expect better and more frequent communication on our Official Channels throughout the year."

We guess it's probably news about The Breach, the upcoming story expansion, but you dream that there might also be news about the console editions. We'll be keeping an eye out.