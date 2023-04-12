Expect more Tron games from Bithell Games

HQ

Tron: Identity from Bithell Games has just debuted on PC and Nintendo Switch, and while many of you have probably already jumped back into Disney's sci-fi world in the game, Tron fans will be glad to hear that there will be more Tron coming from Bithell Games in the future.

As noted in a blog post on the D23 website, Disney Games producer Heidy Vargas touched upon what's next for the world of Tron, and stated:

"There are a few other projects in the works that I can't mention yet, but of course, TRON: Identity is the start of Bithell Games' collaboration with Disney on TRON-dedicated games. Players can expect more TRON titles to come in the future".

There is no word on what the future of Tron video games will look like, but expect to see further explorations into this iconic sci-fi universe.