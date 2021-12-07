Cookies

Expect more Suicide Squad spinoffs after Peacemaker

James Gunn gave a curious response to the question about future spinoff series.

HQ

Just before the weekend, we shared the very promising trailer for the upcoming TV series Peacemaker, starring John Cena as the titular hero (although "hero" is really stretching it).

While Peacemaker debuted back in 1966, he was brought back to fame with the summer blockbuster The Suicide Squad, as he was one of the members. Fortunately, it seems like he won't be the only anti-hero from The Suicide Squad that will get her/his own movie or TV series, judging from a conversation with the director James Gunn, where he gives a very, very suspicious answer to the question if more characters is getting the spinoff honour.

We certainly wouldn't mind a TV series with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, or perhaps Peacemaker's "friend" Bloodsport? It should be noted that Gunn has also recently confirmed that Nathan Fillion's The Detachable Kid is still alive despite what happened in The Suicide Squad.

Who from The Suicide Squad would you like to see in their very own spinoff?

