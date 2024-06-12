Expect more romance than ever in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

HQ

Romance is becoming more and more common in our role-playing games and today it is a given that our protagonist should be able to date freely among the characters we encounter along our epic adventures.

Bioware has been at the forefront of this development and of course Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be no exception. On the contrary, it seems the developer is going further than ever with the dating aspect - because if you don't get it on with your companions, they'll fall in love with each other instead.

In a Eurogamer interview, creative director John Epler explains:

"In Dragon Age games, BioWare games, romance is a core part. We wanted to give each character their own flavor, or their own style, of romance. So some characters may be a little more steamy while some characters maybe a little bit more innocent. But for each one, you can build these relationships.

And what's interesting in this game is, if you don't romance characters, they may decide to find their own romances for themselves, whether within the team or within the world itself."

In short, we can expect a lot of romance in the adventure, whether we like it or not.