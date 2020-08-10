Expect more PC ports after Persona 4's golden success

You're watching Advertisements

Persona 4: Golden has clearly done the business for Atlus (and, by extension, parent company Sega), so much so that the company is now looking at bringing more games to the PC platform.

As spotted by Persona Central, during a recent investor call Sega Sammy President and COO Haruki Satomi confirmed that the success of Persona 4: Golden is going to ensure that the publisher will continue to port games over to PC more quickly. Here's what he had to say:

"We remastered Persona 4 the Golden, a title previously sold on the PlayStation Vita, and released it for sale on Steam this fiscal year. Because of the game's critical acclaim and its low selling price, sales were much stronger than expected. We will continue to actively promote porting previously released titles to Steam and new platforms.

"We are also negotiating with platform holders for new games in the future, and we're considering ways to sell under favorable conditions for each title. Among them are measures such as preparing PC versions of the titles from the beginning, with multi-platform releases in mind."

The last time we checked in on the game (last month) it had sold more than 500,000 copies on Steam, and that figure will only have risen since. Here's our review if you want to know why the game has proven so popular.

