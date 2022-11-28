Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Wednesday (Netflix)

Expect more of the Addams Family if Wednesday returns for further seasons

We'll get to see more of Morticia, Gomez, Pugesly and the rest of the creepy yet kooky crew.

The showrunners of Netflix's Wednesday have already made it clear that they have thought about continuing to expand and grow the universe that the series outlines, with further seasons of the show. But as for what this might include, a recent interview by TVLine with co-showrunner Miles Millar reveals that the Addams Family themselves will likely be a focal point.

"We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles. Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important."

Millar then proceeds to add that while the aim of the show is to focus on Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, they "definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season."

Would you like to see the creepy and kooky family featured more if Wednesday gets renewed for further seasons?

Wednesday (Netflix)

