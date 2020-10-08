English
Follow us
news

Expect more next-gen storage solutions for Xbox Series X

Seagate's official Storage Expansion Cards may not be the only alternative down the line.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

As you might know, next generation seems to be quite storage strained already from the start, as PlayStation 5 is rumoured to offer 664 gigabytes of usable hard drive space, with Xbox Series X having 802 gigabytes available.

This is actually considerably less than what you would get from the standard 1 terabyte versions of PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X - even though games are expected to be even bigger in file size next generation. Microsoft's solution to this is an expansion slot for Storage Expansion Cards, with 1 terabyte extra storage, which is convenient and very easy to use, but as we previously have reported - those are expensive (£219.99 / €239.99) as it is basically a lightning fast SSD in a tiny format card.

The expansion cards are being made by Seagate, but it seems like it might be a competition in this space that might press prices down as well as offer bigger storage options than 1 terabyte. This was revealed by the Senior Software Engineer Jason Ronald in Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb's podcast, where he said:

"I think, over time, you'll see this is a category that's really critical to us. You'll see multiple options and different form factors and different sizes."

"But what was really important for us is that we had a simple, easy-to-use option available day one. You can expect to see more options moving forward."

Basically, if you are not in dire need of more storage for Xbox Series S and X when they launch on November 10, it might be a good idea to wait for a little while, when there will likely be more options to choose from.

Expect more next-gen storage solutions for Xbox Series X


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy