Expect more Jurassic content after Jurassic World: Dominion

Later this year, Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to open in cinemas and serve as the final flick in this trilogy of Jurassic World movies that has Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard playing the two main protagonists. For a while, it seemed like this film would mark the end of another era of Jurassic films, and while it is set to conclude the trilogy, a new interview has revealed that we can probably expect more Jurassic content afterward.

Speaking with SlashFilm, producer Frank Marshall has revealed a brief glimpse into what comes next for the franchise.

"I think that 'Dominion's' going to wrap up this trilogy, but we're not resting on our laurels. We're going to sit down, and we're going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, 'Camp Cretaceous,' on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we're definitely looking to do more in the 'Jurassic' world."

This does leave a lot of questions as to what will come next, but considering each Jurassic movie tends to reel in over a billion dollars, we can probably assume more dinosaur flicks will be on the horizon in some form.

Jurassic World: Dominion premieres in cinemas on June 10, 2022.