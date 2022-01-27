Expect more information on Warcraft and Overwatch in the coming weeks

HQ

The majority of news from Blizzard during the last few years has been about delays, projects the fans don't want, and a toxic work environment. But as Microsoft is about to become the owner of the company, things will hopefully get back to normal and the Blizzard we've learned to love will return.

Now the Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra, who previously was one of the leaders of the Xbox team, tweets that it's about time we get signs of life from two of the studios games, Warcraft and Overwatch. After that, we're also promised something Diablo related:

"Blizzard is a big studio and we have talented and growing teams supporting live games as well. Over the coming weeks, you'll be hearing more on that from Warcraft and Overwatch. Diablo will follow. Stay tuned!"

Hopefully something to look forward to, the Blizzard fans and gamers in general really deserves it.