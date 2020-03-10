Expect more information about Xbox Series X next week

Microsoft seems to be continuing its strategy of frequently releasing smaller tidbits of information about the new Xbox Series X, a move which is ensuring that it remains one of the main points of discussion in the video game industry. Late yesterday, they announced two new Mixer livestreams called Game Stack Live, which seems to be a way of sharing everything that was originally planned for the indefinitely delayed (and likely cancelled) Game Developer Conference.

The streams starts on March 17, with a second coming the day after - and that seems to be the more interesting one, especially the 19:40 time slot that promises both Xbox Series X and xCloud intel, all under the banner: Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming. Here is the planned schedule with the time adjusted to GMT:

Day 1 - March 17, 2020​

18:00 Welcome to Game Stack Live!​

18:25 How The Coalition built Gears 5 to be more accessible

18:45 Building accessibility into your game - the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines

19:00 Panel: The changing nature of today's game industry

19:35 Panel: How to be intentionally inclusive in your game design

20:15 What is Microsoft Game Stack?

20:30 The Importance of LiveOps

21:00 Rare: Building Sea of Thieves with a LiveOps Mentality

21:35 What it means to run a game studio - a conversation with Turn 10

22:00 Maximizing impact and reach for your independent games with the [email protected] team​

Day 2 - March 18, 2020

18:00 Previously on Game Stack Live 10:15 How inXile used creative iteration to drive Wasteland's development

18:40 Panel: How online services are defining the next generation of game development

19:40 Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming

20:40 The spark of creativity that drives Double Fine

21:20 What's new in DirectX: Raytracing, mesh shading, and more

What are your expectations?