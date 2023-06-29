Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Expect more 11 Bit Studios titles for Game Pass

The Polish powerhouse has struck a deal with Microsoft.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

11 Bit Studios was founded back in 2010 by veterans from the two Polish studios CD Projekt Red and Metropolis Software. Since then, they've released widely celebrated - by both media and gamers - titles like Anomaly: Warzone Earth (2011), This War of Mine (2014), and Frostpunk (2018).

They are currently working on Frostpunk 2 and a game called The Alters, and it seems like chances are pretty good they will show up on Game Pass eventually. As reported by Bankier.pl, 11 Bit Studios has now signed a Game Pass deal with Microsoft to make their games available on the popular subscription service.

The studio explains that this "will have a significant, positive impact on the Company's financial results in subsequent periods. The list of Games covered by the contract will be announced at a later date."

Frostpunk 2 launches next year and will hopefully be a day one title for Game Pass, but we're keeping our fingers crossed we'll get some of their older games as well, as they are all really, really good.

Thanks, Insider Gaming.



Loading next content