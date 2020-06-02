Expect loud PS4 Pro noises when playing The Last of Us: Part II

You're watching Advertisements

PlayStation 4 Pro units have been notoriously loud (especially older units), and supposedly even made Sony opt for a high-tech cooling solution next generation to remove all the noise. When playing technically demanding games it has been really bad, and now The Washington Post video game writer Gene Park has shared his opinions via Twitter on how it is to play The Last of Us: Part II on such a console:

"I have a first model PS4 Pro. Vents are clean. During The Last of Us 2, the fans are louder than my air-conditioning unit. They were so loud I had to raise the volume up on my speakers.

Even when I knocked it down to 1080p mode."

It's worth pointing out that newer PlayStation 4 Pro units are supposed to deal with the noise better, so this is mainly about thew older ones. Is your Playstation 4 Pro loud?