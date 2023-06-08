Expect less romance and more horror in Wednesday: Season 2

HQ

The Netflix series Wednesday became an absolutely huge hit for the streaming platform when it premiered late last year, and it seems as if almost every girl knows how to do her iconic dance. We already knew that a second season was coming, and in a new interview with Variety, Wednesday herself (Jenna Ortega), we've got some more insight on the general direction for the continuation.

This includes less romance for Wednesday, but we can expect more horror instead.

"We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously.

We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

Ortega is listed as an executive producer for the second season and will have more input on both the show, but also the main character herself. While we don't know when the second season will be released, we do know we want to see it.