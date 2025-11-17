Expect inclement weather in Thor and Shazam's crossover comic

HQ

Following the success that Marvel and DC saw with their crossover comic series featuring Batman and Deadpool, now the two rival bodies are coming back together for a separate clashing series.

This one will combine the Norse god Thor and the magical warrior Shazam, for a one-shot comic series that will be published later this month. We're told that it is called Thor/Shazam! Infinity Comic and that the story is being penned by Al Ewing while art is left to Jethro Morales.

As for what the story will look to offer, the synopsis adds: "When a familiar face threatens to usurp the magic of the Marvel and DC universes, will Donald Blake and Billy Batson recover their powers in time to stop them?"

You can actually read the comic today via Marvel Unlimited, but if you'd rather get a physical copy, you'll have to wait until a later date. As for what else is planned for Marvel/DC crossovers, a The Flash/Fantastic Four comic is also out in the wild, with the digital edition of this able to be read on DC Universe Infinite.

This is an ad: