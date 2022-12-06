Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Among Us

Expect "huge Among Us news" during The Game Awards

Be sure to tune into the show on Friday morning.

HQ

With The Game Awards around the corner, it feels like we're getting more information about what's to come every day, something that probably will continue all the way up to the actual event. But not everything comes from leaks, sometime the video game companies themselves spill the beans beforehand.

This is exactly what InnerSloth now has done, as they tweet that we should expect "huge Among Us news" during the opening act of The Game Awards. Something to look forward to for all fans.

The opening act of The Game Awards starts at 00:30 GMT / 1:30 CET on Friday, and we'll cover everything if you don't have the opportunity to watch it yourself. Is there anything in particular you are hoping for?

