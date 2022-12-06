Expect "huge Among Us news" during The Game Awards

HQ

With The Game Awards around the corner, it feels like we're getting more information about what's to come every day, something that probably will continue all the way up to the actual event. But not everything comes from leaks, sometime the video game companies themselves spill the beans beforehand.

This is exactly what InnerSloth now has done, as they tweet that we should expect "huge Among Us news" during the opening act of The Game Awards. Something to look forward to for all fans.

The opening act of The Game Awards starts at 00:30 GMT / 1:30 CET on Friday, and we'll cover everything if you don't have the opportunity to watch it yourself. Is there anything in particular you are hoping for?