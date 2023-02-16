Expect fewer Marvel shows going forward

HQ

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a transitional period that featured a whole lot of experimentation - including with original shows that premiered on Disney+. Some of these have been very well received, whereas others have been less so, and it's all been quite a learning experience for Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

Talking about this very topic in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige touched on what's next for MCU shows, and revealed that the plan and format will be tweaked going forward.

"We want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine."

As for whether this does mean fewer or more spaced out MCU shows going forward, Feige simply confirmed:

"Both, I think."

Do you think this is the right approach for the MCU's shows going forward?