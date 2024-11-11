Expect fewer Marvel Cinematic Universe films per year after 2025

HQ

Next year is set to be a massive one for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. After a much steadier 2024, coined by Deadpool & Wolverine and a handful of Disney+ series, 2025 will see the arrival of three theatrical films (Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Fantastic Four: First Steps) and several Disney+ series too, including Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Eyes of Wakanda. So, with all of this coming up should we expect this to be the norm in the future.

Simply put... no. During an appearance at D23 in Brazil over the weekend, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige spoke with Omelete and stated after translation from Portuguese:

"I think it's safe to say that we're back to a normal pace, more or less. In the past, we had four films and four series a year, and I think we're going to go down to two films, three series - but that won't be the case in 2025, specifically. It turns out that we have been working on these titles for a long time, and they happen to be ready for release now."

So, 2025 will be a busy year because Marvel has so much ready to go right now, but in the future we can look forward to fewer MCU projects debuting on an annual basis. Hopefully this means that their quality will ramp back up and the overarching story will take better form, as the general consensus post the ending of the Infinity Saga is that Marvel has been in a bit of a slump.