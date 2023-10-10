Expect Diablo IV and Modern Warfare III to be added for Game Pass next year

HQ

Late last week, a report was published which claimed that Microsoft would finalize the acquisition of Activision Blizzard this week. And sure enough, it seems like this will happen very, very soon if a new post on X from Activision Blizzard is anything to go by.

Out of the blue, the third party (at least for a few more days) publisher har started to talk about whether Diablo IV and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be coming to Game Pass - and it seems like they will. While they do write that the duo likely won't be added this year, they will start to talk to Microsoft about this when the deal is inked, and expects to start adding games 2024:

"While we do not have plans to put Modern Warfare III or Diablo IV into Game Pass this year, once the deal closes, we expect to start working with Xbox to bring our titles to more players around the world. And we anticipate that we would begin adding games into Game Pass sometime in the course of next year."

We might get some games before that though as the known and trustworthy Windows Central editor Jez Corden, who has a proven track record for everything Xbox, adds that his "sources indicate (surprising nobody) that despite Activision's statement, you can expect to see a bunch of Activision stuff hit Xbox Game Pass as soon as the deal is finalized".

Regardless of if it happens later this year or starting 2024, it's quite obvious that Game Pass subscribers are going to get a whole lot more content not available for competing subscription services very soon.



