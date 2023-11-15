Expect "deep cleavage" in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

HQ

With Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth set to make its debut at the end of February, the ESRB has already rated the game, giving us a teaser of what we can expect from it.

The rating notes that Rebirth is an "action role-playing game in which players follow the story of a mercenary (Cloud Strife) on a quest to save the planet from evil. Players explore fantasy landscapes, perform missions, and battle monsters and soldiers in frenetic melee combat."

The rating goes on to add that we can expect cries of pain and impact sounds, as well as explosions and blood splatters and pools following characters being slashed by swords, often in slow-motion. It's all very typical Final Fantasy in this regard, as is the fact that some female characters are designed in revealing characters, with the ESRB going as far to note that we can expect "deep cleavage". There's also suggestive dialogue and alcohol content, as well as crude languages, and scenes including smoking and hookah pipes.

When you lay out what the ESRB has referenced, it almost sounds more like a Grand Theft Auto than a Final Fantasy, which is why it's somewhat surprising that the game has only received a Teen rating by the rating board.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is slated to debut on PS5 on February 29, 2024.