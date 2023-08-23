Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Expect Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff to show up in the DC universe

It seems like two Guardians of the Galaxy are about to become DC heroes.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Many movie makers have their favorite actors they like to work with, and the DC boss James Gunn is no different. Two examples of this are Chukwudi Iwuji and Michael Rooker, who has shown up in both Gunn's DC and Marvel efforts, and it seems like more actors he has previously done Marvel with is about to show up in the DC universe (DCU).

When a user asked Gunn on Threads if the Guardians of the Galaxy actors Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff could show up as themselves in Peacemaker, the DC boss and director replied:

"There are reasons I wouldn't want either of those actors to play themselves in the DCU!"

The only reason we can think of as to why this wouldn't work, is that they will play other characters in the DCU, something Klementieff herself has implied previously (and Pratt is rumored to play the character Booster Gold in a TV series).

Expect Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff to show up in the DC universe
Christ Pratt is one of the biggest candidates to play Booster Gold.


Loading next content