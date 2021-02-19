Expect "character-driven scenes with substantial dialogue" in IO Interactive's James Bond game

You're watching Advertisements

Late last year, the Danish developer IO Interactive announced that they are working on a James Bond game, something that really feels like a match made in heaven and almost makes us wonder why it hasn't happened a long time ago. IO Interactive is the developer of the very popular Hitman games, which has foundations that would lend itself very well to a James Bond adventure.

So far, we don't know a whole lot about it, but IO has confirmed that Bond won't look like any previous actor from the movies and that the story will be original work. And the latter is interesting, as a new job listing reveals there seems to be a quite well developed story with a lot to it. The are looking for a Writer that can deliver "character-driven scenes with substantial dialogue". We should also expect "story-arcs and objectives that are tied to larger story goals and have a red thread that leads the player down a story path".

It isn't much to go by of course, but consider our interest officially increased.