Expect both old and new stuff in Fable

Yup, there's a new Fable coming. This was announced last week during the Xbox Games Showcase with a pre-rendered trailer. But with a decade having passed since the last major instalment and a new developer, what can you expect from this game, will it be Fable in anything but the name?

In an interview in The Guardian, Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, explains his views on this topic and says we should probably expect both old and new stuff:

"With any kind of franchise like that, where you've had existing versions, there's always that balance between what you're going to bring forward, what still stands up, and what you want to add that's new," Booty said. "It's like the challenge of making a new Star Wars movie - there's stuff that everyone wants you to bring along, but then you've got a responsibility to take that to new places and I trust Playground has a good vision for that."

Playground Games is amongst the best studios around right now in the technical area, and Booty says we can expect a game of really high quality:

"I just look at what Playground has done with the Horizon series - that attention to detail, the ability to represent these naturalistic landscapes," he said. "They also have a real passion for the IP and a unique point of view on what's core to Fable. Everything I've seen as the game progresses tells me this is going to be a very high-quality release."

We really don't know a whole lot about Fable yet, others that it seems to have the British sense of comedy intact. Check out the first trailer below.