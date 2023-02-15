Expect bigger and better environments in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

HQ

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is looking to do more than just give us another space-faring adventure similar to its predecessor. While it wishes to maintain that which made Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order great, it also is going to give us a lot more in terms of its combat, and its environments, enemy types and NPCs.

This comes from game director Stig Asmussen, who, in speaking with PLAY Magazine, said that the team at Respawn has created "much larger maps, with more detail, greater density, broader enemy/NPC variety, and overall fidelity" in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Asmussen also believes that the new hardware we've seen in the current generation of consoles have largely allowed for Respawn to accomplish much more in the upcoming title than it did in its predecessor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was recently delayed by six weeks, but considering the game has only jumped from a March release to an April one, fans aren't too disappointed.