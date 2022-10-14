Expect big news this weekend at Minecraft Live 2022

HQ

Once again this year, Minecraft players will be able to watch a stream of all the new features coming to the Minecraft game series in Minecraft Live 2022.

The event will take place this Saturday, October 15 at 18:00 CEST (17:30 CEST is the start of the pre-show) via Youtube and the official Minecraft website.

Voting for mobs (Sniffer</strong>, Rascal and Tuff Golem) started this evening at 18:00 from Minecraft.net, from the Minecraft launcher and also via a special carnival-themed Bedrock map. Voting will end right around the time the Saturday event starts. Expect a lot of news on the stream about Minecraft Legends, the title we got a sneak peek at during our time at Gamescom 2022 and previewed in a video below.