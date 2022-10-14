Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Minecraft

Expect big news this weekend at Minecraft Live 2022

The official stream of Microsoft and Mojang Studios' popular cube franchise will be broadcast this Saturday.

Once again this year, Minecraft players will be able to watch a stream of all the new features coming to the Minecraft game series in Minecraft Live 2022.

The event will take place this Saturday, October 15 at 18:00 CEST (17:30 CEST is the start of the pre-show) via Youtube and the official Minecraft website.

Voting for mobs (Sniffer</strong>, Rascal and Tuff Golem) started this evening at 18:00 from Minecraft.net, from the Minecraft launcher and also via a special carnival-themed Bedrock map. Voting will end right around the time the Saturday event starts. Expect a lot of news on the stream about Minecraft Legends, the title we got a sneak peek at during our time at Gamescom 2022 and previewed in a video below.

Minecraft

