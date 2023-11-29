Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Beyond Good & Evil

Expect Beyond Good & Evil - 20th Anniversary Edition to be announced very soon

The game has suddenly gotten an Xbox store page and all the Achievements have been revealed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

It remains to be seen if very troubled project Beyond Good & Evil 2 will ever be released, but thanks to an age-rating back in August, we still know we're going to get some Beyond Good & Evil love sooner rather than later as a 20th Anniversary Edition was rated.

Since then, we haven't heard anything more about it, but now the game has gotten a store page on Xbox.com while all the Achievements can be found on Exophase.com. This likely means the launch isn't far off (the game turned 20 years two week ago), and we believe it will be announced and released before, or possibly at, The Game Awards on December 8.

Beyond Good & EvilBeyond Good & Evil
Beyond Good & EvilBeyond Good & Evil
Beyond Good & EvilBeyond Good & Evil
Beyond Good & EvilBeyond Good & Evil
Beyond Good & EvilBeyond Good & Evil
Beyond Good & EvilBeyond Good & Evil
Beyond Good & EvilBeyond Good & Evil

Related texts



Loading next content