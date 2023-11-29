Expect Beyond Good & Evil - 20th Anniversary Edition to be announced very soon

It remains to be seen if very troubled project Beyond Good & Evil 2 will ever be released, but thanks to an age-rating back in August, we still know we're going to get some Beyond Good & Evil love sooner rather than later as a 20th Anniversary Edition was rated.

Since then, we haven't heard anything more about it, but now the game has gotten a store page on Xbox.com while all the Achievements can be found on Exophase.com. This likely means the launch isn't far off (the game turned 20 years two week ago), and we believe it will be announced and released before, or possibly at, The Game Awards on December 8.