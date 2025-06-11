Expect Aston Martins and comfy office chairs in 007 First Light

HQ

It wouldn't be James Bond without Aston Martin, right? While we have seen the most famous operative in His Majesty's Secret Service driving all manner of vehicles over the years, Aston Martin is the one car maker that is synonymous with the agent. From the iconic DB5 all those years ago to the DB10 in Spectre, the famous supercars are regarded as Bond's vehicle of choice.

This is set to be reflected in IO Interactive's upcoming action-adventure, 007 First Light. In a new post, we're told about a slate of partners that are being involved with the title to deliver the "brand new James Bond game experience," and surprise, surprise, Aston Martin is number one on the call sheet.

What is perhaps a tad more actually surprising is some of the additional partners. Coca-Cola is second in line, followed by clothing brand Orlebar Brown, office chair manufacturer Herman Miller, and then a few iconic car brands, namely Jaguar, Range Rover, and Land Rover Defender, all ahead of watchmaker Omega, camera maker Leica, and Nvidia GeForce RTX too.

Essentially, expect fast cars and comfy gaming chairs in one of 2026's most anticipated titles.