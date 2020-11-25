Expect an xCloud app for your TV next year

You're watching Advertisements

The last couple of years, Microsoft has taken steps to expand the meaning of Xbox, and today you can play it's games for consoles, PC's and also Android units. The Xbox boss Phil Spencer has made no secret that they are looking for other ways to make it available to people in a effort of trying to reach a billion potential customers.

In a recent interview with The Verge, he has now revealed a new step in accomplishing this, as an xCloud streaming app for smart TV really isn't far away. This way, you can play everything Xbox Game Pass has to offer without even hooking up a console to your TV:

"I think you're going to see that in the next 12 months. I don't think anything is going to stop us from doing that."

A reasonable speculation is that LG TV will be amongst the first to come delivered with an xCloud app (and maybe a controller in some cases?), as LG and Microsoft recently announced a partnership, something we reported about.

We also know Microsoft is currently trying to get xCloud on iOS formats, something Apple so far has blocked. But it seems like virtually everybody with internet access will have a way of playing Xbox games within the near future.