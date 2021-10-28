Expect a whole lot more He-Man in Masters of the Universe - Part 2

HQ

Netflix has really doubled down on He-Man and currently has no less that two different shows alternating on the streaming service with only a few months gap between them. And now it's time for even more as Masters of the Universe: Revelation continues with Part 2 in late November, and we have the first trailer.

The first part of the show got a lot of criticism from the fans as it really lacked He-Man. The showrunners have clearly heard this message as there seems to be whole lot more He-Man this time. The star filled voice actor ensemble is also back so we can once again hear Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela.

What do you think of Masters of the Universe: Revelation - Part 2 judging by this trailer?