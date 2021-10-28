Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Expect a whole lot more He-Man in Masters of the Universe - Part 2

It's coming in late November.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Netflix has really doubled down on He-Man and currently has no less that two different shows alternating on the streaming service with only a few months gap between them. And now it's time for even more as Masters of the Universe: Revelation continues with Part 2 in late November, and we have the first trailer.

The first part of the show got a lot of criticism from the fans as it really lacked He-Man. The showrunners have clearly heard this message as there seems to be whole lot more He-Man this time. The star filled voice actor ensemble is also back so we can once again hear Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela.

What do you think of Masters of the Universe: Revelation - Part 2 judging by this trailer?

HQ
Expect a whole lot more He-Man in Masters of the Universe - Part 2


Loading next content