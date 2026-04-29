Expect a ton of Esports World Cup roster news as soon as tomorrow

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There is just over two months to go until the Esports World Cup returns for its 2026 iteration, as the major esports festival will command the attention of viewers all around the world starting from July and all the way through until late August. With over 20 games features, tons of tournaments, and tens and tens and tens of millions of dollars on the line, both in individual tournaments and in the Club Championship, it's set to be a very busy summer again for competitive fans.

To this end, as we near the 2026 event kicking off, now the Esports World Cup Foundation has revealed that it will be hosting a huge event later this week where it will shine the spotlight on many of the rosters who will be in-attendance during this year's festival.

Regarded as Rostermania, the immense show will occur on Thursday, April 30, at 22:00 BST/23:00 CEST. We're told to expect "exclusive roster reveals" and "show premieres", so if you're excited for the Esports World Cup to return, you won't want to miss this.