Expect a really good Xbox event for Gamescom as well

An unusually unanimous internet seemed to think that Microsoft really delivered last Sunday during the Xbox Games Showcase where they showed off games like Fable, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Perfect Dark and announced Gears of War: E-Day.

But apparently they didn't go all out, but chose to hold back several titles and we can thus look forward to more spectacular events in the future. This is what Kinda Funny Xcast host Parris Lilly claims on Resetera, where he also says that he talked to several people from the Xbox team and that Gamescom will also be a big one for Microsoft:

"Told ya that Showcase was gonna be good and the wild thing is I had multiple people at Xbox tell me there was so much more they could have shown and Gamescom is shaping up to be a big show too"

We recently published an article about games that were missing from Microsoft on Sunday, among which we find the likes of Ara: History Untold, Contraband, Everwild, OD and Towerborne - but there's a chance that one or more of them will show up as early as August at the German games show Gamescom.