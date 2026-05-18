Expect a playthrough of Mina the Hollower to take 20-30 hours

HQ

At the end of the month, we'll be able to experience the next project to come from developer Yacht Club Games, as Mina the Hollower will debut on PC and consoles on May 29. With the launch edging ever closer, you might be starting to wonder how much time and space you should allot to complete the game and see the credits roll. If that sounds like you, we have the answer as we spoke with Yacht Club about this very manner.

In a full interview with programmer David D'Angelo that you can see here, we asked the Shovel Knight creator about how long a playthrough of Mina the Hollower will take. In response, we were told the following.

"For first time players, it'll run about 20 to 30 hours. Imagine it like all the Shovel Knight campaigns in one! It's quite the adventure... but we crammed the same density of fun you'd find in any Shovel Knight game!"

Essentially, expect quite a broad and sweeping indie adventure when Mina the Hollower makes its grand debut in less than two weeks. Naturally, the game will also offer plenty beyond the beaten path, with a host of additional secrets and goodies available, most of which are not required content if you want to reach the credits.

On this point, Yacht Club told us to expect "quite a bit" of exploration and secret-hunting, with the developer adding: "There are large optional areas, more than a dozen optional bosses, tons of upgrades, story bits, and more that you might never see! That said... nothing is a waste of time: every optional pursuit we built to feel like it's the one and only path!"

Don't forget to read the full interview with Yacht Club at the link above, and also stay tuned for more from Mina the Hollower as we edge ever closer to the game's debut on May 29.