Expect a new Yooka-Laylee title to be revealed this week

It's going to be a week packed with announcements, kicking off late tomorrow when Sony launches its biggest gaming event of the year, followed by Summer Game Fest on Friday and the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday. There are also several smaller shows where a number of surprises are expected.

One studio that clearly has something in the works is Playtonic, the British studio that launched Yooka-Replaylee last year. Through three posts on Bluesky, they are now openly hinting that something is in the works related to Yooka-Laylee, and one of the posts in particular seems to quite clearly indicate that it is some kind of racing game.

Given the colourful characters and the lighter tone, one can surmise that it's a kart game of some sort. 2025 was an incredibly strong year for kart games thanks to Mario Kart World and Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, but titles like Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift and Kirby Air Riders were also released, along with a few smaller ones.

Whether there's room for a kart game based on Yooka-Laylee remains to be seen but there's a good chance we'll get our first closer look at it soon.