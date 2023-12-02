Expect a "new era, new energy" from Sega at The Game Awards

HQ

It appears that Sega has some big things planned for The Game Awards on 7th December.

Streamer and Twitch ambassador Curiousjoi has shared a letter that she received from the developer/publisher and it notes that fans should expect a "new era, new energy."

We don't know exactly what Sega might be teasing, but we won't have to wait too long to find out as the event is set to take place next Thursday.

What are you hoping to see from Sega at The Game Awards?