Expect a lot less toilet humor in Borderlands 4

While Borderlands 3 was an entertaining game, most people would agree that Borderlands 2 is the highlight of the series so far. Part three was released seven years after part two and there were regular reports of difficulties with development, and once it was released, many felt that the humor was too cheap and forced with too much focus on pop cultural references.

If you're among those who felt this way, narrative director for the upcoming Borderlands 4, Sam Winkler, is now delivering good news via social media. In a discussion with other users, he explicitly writes that there will be less toilet humor and seemingly a return to what made Borderlands 2 so great.

Winkler later also adds that he has a lot of confidence in his employees' sense of humor, something that hopefully will result in a hilarious adventure:

"Borderlands 4 is our most ambitious game yet. In service of that, I'm happy to say I've gotten to work with some of the funniest people I know as contract writers."

Borderlands 4 will be released in 2025, but unfortunately we don't have a more specific launch window than that.