Lego 2K Goooal

Expect a Lego 2K Goooal announcement very soon

2K Sports has a very different kind of soccer in store for us.

It seems like an announcement of a new 2K sports game is imminent, as Lego 2K Goooal was added to the PlayStation Network. Even though it used the codename "Build Up", some users found it and shared both the title and key art online.

So far we only know about the PlayStation version, but this soccer title will most likely be released for all formats, just as the other 2K Sports games. Hopefully it will be a great game with actual depth and not just something for kids. If so, the sky is the limit for how big it could be.

Lego 2K Goooal
Official Lego image, not from the game.

