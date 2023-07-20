Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Expect a lean Comic-Con as the strike prevents actors from participating

Some exciting projects will still be running panels, however.

This year's Comic-Con starts today. But what is normally one of the most exciting, packed events of the year for everyone who appreciates film, comics and popular culture can expect a far more meagre one than what has become standard. Unsurprisingly, this has to do with the ongoing Hollywood strike and Dune: Part Two is just one of the films cut from the programme, a fate that also befell Amazon's The Wheel of Time whose panel has now disappeared without a trace when you look at the schedule.

Not all is doom and gloom though. A bunch of films will still be present, ready to show off brand new trailers in front of expectant fans. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Red Sonja, Good Omens, and The Walking Dead will all be there.

