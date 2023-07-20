Expect a lean Comic-Con as the strike prevents actors from participating

HQ

This year's Comic-Con starts today. But what is normally one of the most exciting, packed events of the year for everyone who appreciates film, comics and popular culture can expect a far more meagre one than what has become standard. Unsurprisingly, this has to do with the ongoing Hollywood strike and Dune: Part Two is just one of the films cut from the programme, a fate that also befell Amazon's The Wheel of Time whose panel has now disappeared without a trace when you look at the schedule.

Not all is doom and gloom though. A bunch of films will still be present, ready to show off brand new trailers in front of expectant fans. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Red Sonja, Good Omens, and The Walking Dead will all be there.