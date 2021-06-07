Expect a "huge, generational leap" for next Forza Motorsport

You're watching Advertisements

Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series S/X was announced in July last year, and since then we haven't heard a whole lot. In fact, rumour has it that Forza Horizon 5 will be next in line from the Forza series, and is coming later this year.

About a month ago, Turn 10 had a first playtest of Forza Motorsport in which selected gamers could try out a portion of the multiplayer component. Now creative director Chris Esaki has explained more about this test and what the users got to experience in a new episode of Forza Monthly, where he reveals it is in fact a "huge, generational leap" for the series:

"To put the physics work into perspective for everyone, the changes we've made from Forza Motorsport 7 till now is more than the changes that we've made from Motorsport 4 through 7, so it's basically a huge generational leap coming to the game."

One point that has received a lot of love seems to be the tires, which Esaki says is "one of the most important things about a driving or racing experience". He explains how this has evolved to the new Forza Motorsport:

"From the very first Forza Motorsport till Forza Motorsport 7, all of our tires and the collision model itself had a single point of contact with the track surface.

It moved at about and refreshed at 60 cycles a second, or 60 hertz. Our new model now, instead of one point of contact it has eight points of contact with the track surface and is running at 360 cycles a second, or 360 hertz. So if you're doing the math there, it's eight points of contact versus one, 360 hertz versus 60. It's a x40 times fidelity jump in a single tire collision itself."

Sure sounds impressive. We expect to hear more about Forza, whether it's Motorsport or Horizon, on Sunday June 13, when Microsoft has their Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST. Something to look forward to, for sure.